Sheriff: Remains of Tri-State hiker missing since February recovered in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (FOX19) - The remains of an 82-year-old man from the Tri-State who went hiking in the rugged terrain in the Santa Rita Mountains near Tucson have been recovered, according to Santa Cruz County Sheriff Tony Estrada.
Harold “Joe” Smallwood, from Springboro, called 911 to report he was lost on Feb. 5.
“He lost his sense of direction at one point. And family members are claiming he is an experienced hiker," Sgt. Omar Rodriguez, spokesman for the Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Department, told KOLD News 13 at the time.
His remains were found Wednesday, July 10 on Mt. Hopkins
KOLD said Smallwood’s vehicle was found in the parking lot and authorities used items found in it to give their canines something to track.
Multiple agencies helped with the search and recuse efforts.
