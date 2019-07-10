Watch for a few showers/t-storms

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening. Otherwise, hot and humid conditions are in the forecast. Daytime highs will reach the low 90s. However, when you factor in the humidity it will feel like the mid to upper 90s.
A cold front will slide through the area and spark up showers and thunderstorms tomorrow.
High pressure will return Thursday night into Friday. Dry air and pleasant temperatures are expected. Warmer temperatures are expected this weekend.
