20-year-old’s murder trial will enter its 2nd day Wednesday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A murder trial began this week for a 20-year-old man at the Hamilton County Courthouse.
Sean Christopher Coach is facing 18 different charges including three murder charges. He is accused of killing Alexander Chatman and Timothy French.
Chatman was shot and killed in the 3200 block of Glenmore Avenue in September 2016.
French was fatally shot in the 2000 block of Highland Avenue in Springfield Township.
In 2017, it was ruled that Coach would be charged as an adult.
The jury trial began Tuesday morning and will resume Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Judge Patrick Foley’s courtroom.
Coach is facing charges for murder, aggravated murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery.
