The Belle of Cincinnati to take on 2 riverboats in race next week

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Three steamboats will be racing for bragging rights in a race up the Ohio River next week.
It was announced Thursday that the American Queen will join the Belle of Cincinnati and the American Duchess on Monday, July 15.
The race starts at 3 p.m. at the Purple People Bridge.
The steamboats will head up river just below St. Rose’s Church and end their race back at the Serpentine Wall.
It’s the first race for BB Riverboats’ Belle since 2006
“This is going to be something to see in person and will bring back many memories of the years surrounding the Tall Stacks event held here in Cincinnati,” Captain Alan Bernstein, owner of BB Riverboats, said.
