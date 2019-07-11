BLINK announces plans, free concert for NKY

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The art and light phenomenon, BLINK, is scheduled from Oct. 10-13.
The event will stretch from Cincinnati’s Findlay Market neighborhood south to Covington, Kentucky – bridging two states, and spanning 30 city blocks and a river.
Grouplove will play a free concert the night of Saturday, October 12 in Covington’s RiverCenter parking lot.
BLINK officials said opening acts for the concert will be announced soon.
The concert is a collaboration between Kroger Wellness Your Way Festival, Blink and Corporex.
“Thanks very much to Corporex and the producers of BLINK for collaborating with Kroger’s Wellness Your Way Festival to bring a free Grouplove concert to Northern Kentucky,” said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. “We look forward to sharing internationally known live music and the Kroger Wellness Your Way Festival, October 11-13, with fans of BLINK.”
A new mural, a permanent addition to the community, will be created for BLINK by locally based Xylene. It will be across the street from Covington’s River Center, on the north side of the TANK garage.
COO of BLINK Bendon Cull said more than 20 installations will be featured from the Roebling Bridge to Seventh and Madison.
“Covington will be one of BLINK’s most densely packed zones for art, light, music and food," he said. “We are thrilled to be expanding the wildly popular art and culture event, BLINK, into Northern Kentucky. It has always been our vision to celebrate our region as a community wide celebration.”
