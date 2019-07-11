Cincinnati police: 172 shootings so far this year, 35 shooting victims have died

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police had their hands full Tuesday night, with four shootings across the city.
So far this year, police say there have been 172 shootings. 35 shooting victims have died. This time last year, the number of people who died sat at 38.
So far this month, there have been 14 reported shooting victims. Two of the victims in those shootings were 14-year-old boys who died within a week of each other.
Hamilton County juvenile court Judge John Williams sees teens in his courtroom every day. He says his office makes great efforts to help the kids that come through his doors. Though he said he couldn’t speak specifically about the recent shootings, he did pose a question to the residents of Cincinnati.
“We can all get our backs up and get upset, but my question is -- what’s the next paragraph?” he said. “I don’t have the budget or resources to lock every person up who gets in trouble in Hamilton County. What I do have is a fantastic organization. We partner with people trying to intervene positively and provide placement for people who pose a serious risk to the community or themselves. So, that’s got to be the line.”
Cincinnati police are planning to address shooting violence during a media briefing Thursday at 10 a.m.
Cincinnati Initiative to Reduce Violence info/stats can be found here.
