Cincinnati’s new marijuana law decriminalizing up to 100 grams goes into effect

“Ordinance 175-2019 does not legalize the possession or use of marijuana. It does, however, eliminate the financial punishment associated with the possession and non-public use of less than 100 grams of marijuana. The ordinance allows City law enforcement to cite individuals under a new City law which carries no criminal fine, CMC Sec. 910-23, rather than under the State code. Also, an offense cited under this section is not required by the City to be reported as a criminal conviction. Ordinance 175-2019 does not have any broader application.”