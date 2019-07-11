CPD union president believes 14-year-old shooting victim appears in firearm-filled music video

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - FOP President Sgt. Dan Hils believes a new music video that appears to have been shot in Cincinnati features a teen that was recently shot and killed in the city.
Hils is referring to 14-year-old Cameron Franklin. Franklin and 14-year-old Anthony Hinton have both recently become victims of gun violence in Cincinnati.
The video shows teenagers handling guns and acting out robberies in broad daylight.
EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story stated that Hils believed both of the teens appeared in the video. Hils has since told FOX19 that he believes only Franklin appears in the video.
“I think we’re in a crisis right now,” said Hils. “When you see young people, when you see youth acting out in such an incredibly lawless way, I mean, we’re knocking on the door of anarchy."
While talking with FOX19, Hils touched on concerns about space for inmates at the justice center and jail time for drug dealers. Hils said solutions to these problems have to be addressed at the county level.
“We’re letting drug dealers just kind of laugh off their arrest at this point and that’s not a good place to be in,” Hils said.
