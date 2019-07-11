Crime Stoppers offering $10K reward in missing Middletown teen case

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Crime Stoppers announced Thursday that a cash reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for any information that helps locate a missing Middletown teenager.
Heavenly Sloan’s family said that the teen was visiting Michigan for a family reunion the weekend of July 5 and disappeared. Heavenly, 18, spoke with her father on Saturday and told him that she was stopping at a bank, getting gas, and heading back home to Ohio.
However, according to police, Heavenly stopped at a friend’s in the Belleville, Michigan area and was there until 3 a.m. Sunday. That was the last time she was seen.
Family members said she never made it home to Middletown and did not show up for work in Ohio on Sunday morning.
Heavenly’s parents have since been frantically trying to find her. They have passed out flyers and driven up and down highways. They said Heavenly’s car, a silver 2009 G6, is missing, and she has been silent on social media.
Her parents said they reported her disappearance to local police departments in Michigan. A Van Buren Township, Michigan detective said that Heavenly’s phone is currently shut off. Records show it was last active in Michigan.
The detective said they have reason to believe that Heavenly withdrew money from an Ohio bank on July 9. Heavenly’s grandmother, Latrese Savage, is pleading for information.
“If anybody knows where my grandchild is, I’m asking you to return her in one piece. Pick up the phone. Call," said Savage. “Don’t get it twisted. She is loved and has a lot of love, and we want you to know that we’ll never stop looking for her. Never.”
Family members hired a private investigator to locate Heavenly and her car. Police said the investigator found evidence that shows Heavenly’s license plate popped up in Atlanta, Georgia on July 9 and was later spotted in Savannah.
Heavenly’s family fears for her safety and remains adamant that Heavenly would not take off on her own. Police said that so far, they do not have evidence showing she was abducted, but they will not stop looking for her until they can confirm she is safe.
Heavenly’s Ohio license plate number is HNK2019. She is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, and wears glasses. If you have any information about Heavenly’s whereabouts, you can call Crime Stoppers and leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, or visit their website at www.1800speakup.org.
There is a $10,000 reward available for information. Rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest. You can also contact police.
