Dry Weather in the Tri-State; Tropical Storm Barry Strengthening

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Any remaining rain will move east this evening leaving behind dry weather and more comfortable conditions too! Temperatures this evening will fall to 67 by Friday morning with lower humidity too. The more refreshing air will last through Friday with a high of 85 and plenty of sunshine.
Saturday will be dry with heat and humidity increasing. High 90. Sunday a weak wave will bring the chance for a stray storm north of Cincinnati in the afternoon. Most will stay dry. High 89. Monday will be dry and quiet.
Tuesday the remnants of what is now Tropical Storm Barry will move toward the Tri-State. We can expect rain to arrive by the afternoon hours and linger into Wednesday. The system will move east and out of the Tri-State Thursday after leaving us with one to two inches of rain possible during that time period. Barry is worth watching as the track and movement is likely to change in the coming days.
