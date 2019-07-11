Few Thunderstorm Chances Today

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - I do not expect a washout today we do look at a few scattered showers or an isolated thunderstorms this morning and then again this afternoon mainly east of Cincinnati.
It will still be a bit on the humid side this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80s however feeling much more comfortable on Friday.
Look for sunshine Friday Saturday and for most of Sunday as temperatures return back to near 90 this weekend.
We could see if you pop up thunderstorms by late Sunday afternoon and evening.
