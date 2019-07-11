Rekindled fire evacuates Anderson Twp senior living complex

ANDERSON TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Fire crews are battling flames that rekindled early Thursday at an Anderson Township senior living facility after fire broke out there Wednesday night, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
Residents were evacuated as a precaution at Sem Manor retirement facility on Pebble Court shortly after the rekindle was reported at 4:42 a.m. Thursday.
The fire was first reported at the facility at 9:12 p.m. Wednesday, and residents were evacuated then as well, dispatchers say.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the original fire was not released overnight, and a damage estimate is not available.
