José Iglesias hosting youth baseball procamp

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati starting shortstop José Iglesias is hosting his inaugural area youth baseball camp next week.
The José Iglesias Baseball ProCamp will be held on July 19 at Sycamore High School.
Participants will learn fundamental baseball skills and have the opportunity to meet and interact with the infielder. Each camper will receive a limited-edition camp T-shirt, a Game On mouthguard, a souvenir autograph, and a team photo with Iglesias.
Iglesias will be on-site to direct the event and will be joined by coaches from the area.
The camp is open to boys and girls of all skill levels in grades 1-8.
For more information or to register, visit the camps website.
