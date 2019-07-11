A Korean War veteran’s incredible homecoming, 70 years in the making

There were no tears at the viewing at the Evans Funeral Home in Goshen this week. U.S. Army Private First Class Roger Lee Woods’ family said this was one of the happiest days of their lives, knowing their uncle, their father’s brother, will finally be laid to rest, at home, with their family in Goshen. They showed him open-casket, which was something even Funeral Director Lewis Frith said was a first for him too.