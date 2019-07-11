Man in custody after human remains found in connection to Savannah Spurlock case

LANCASTER, Ky. (WKYT) - One arrest has been made following the search for missing Richmond mother Savannah Spurlock.
David Sparks was booked into the Madison County Detention Center Thursday morning. Sparks is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Robert Purdy says investigators found human remains at a property in Garrard County in connection to the Spurlock case.
Authorities were at Perkins Lane, which is one of the sites where search teams were deployed in the weeks following Spurlock's disappearance. The road was blocked at the Fall Lick Road intersection. They received a tip around 5 p.m.
Troopers said the property being searched belonged to the family of a potential suspect.
Kentucky State Police didn't identify the remains. Medical examiners in Frankfort will perform an autopsy.
Kentucky State Police was the lead investigating agency at the search scene. Richmond police have been the lead investigating agency in the case. Garrard County authorities and the FBI are also at the property.
WKYT confirmed a coroner was at the scene of the search. The coroner's vehicle left after midnight Thursday.
Investigators believe Spurlock, 23, was last seen January 4 after she left a Lexington bar and went with a group of men to a home on Price Court in Garrard County. Police interviewed the men seen with Spurlock on surveillance video outside the bar.
Authorities have searched a home on Price Court during the investigation into Spurlock's disappearance during the initial stages of the investigation. Search teams spent weeks looking for her throughout Garrard County soon after she went missing.
This discovery comes days after the six-month anniversary of Spurlock's disappearance. Spurlock is the mother of four children.
This story is developing. WKYT has a crew at the scene.
