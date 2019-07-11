More 90s on the way

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The high temperature Wednesday reached 93 degrees at CVG making it the warmest day of the summer, so far, and the tenth day this year at 90 degrees or hotter.
A cold front will move through the region Thursday and the air behind it will be slightly less humid bringing a single day of relief Friday. High temperatures in the 90s return Saturday and each day through Wednesday will be at least that hot.
The humidity will rebound more gradually. Even though Saturday will be hot, the humidity will be low enough that the heat index will be about the same as the temperature. Sunday will be noticeably more humid and Monday through Wednesday will be sultry. With the heat index reaching the upper 90s and low 100s both Tuesday and Wednesday individuals susceptible to being overcome by heat should be careful.
The tropical system in the northern Gulf of Mexico should become Tropical Storm Barry later today and strengthen into a Category 1 Hurricane by Saturday morning. Barry is expected to come onshore west of New Orleans Saturday afternoon. The remnants of the hurricane are forecast to bring rain and very humid conditions to Cincinnati Wednesday. Temperatures will be cooler however because of thick cloud cover. –Steve Horstmeyer
