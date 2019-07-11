OVI checkpoint announced for Hamilton County Thursday night

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Hamilton County OVI Task Force will operate a sobriety checkpoint Thursday night in conjunction with the Cincinnati Police Department.
The checkpoint will be located in the 4900 block of Winton Road from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Motorists will also notice an increased police presence in the surrounding area while officers search for impaired drivers.
During 2018, there were 16 OVI-related crashes and 26 OVI arrests within a two-mile radius of the checkpoint location, police said.
