OVI checkpoint announced for Hamilton County Thursday night
July 11, 2019 at 11:19 AM EDT - Updated July 11 at 2:07 PM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Hamilton County OVI Task Force will operate a sobriety checkpoint Thursday night in conjunction with the Cincinnati Police Department.

The checkpoint will be located in the 4900 block of Winton Road from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Motorists will also notice an increased police presence in the surrounding area while officers search for impaired drivers.

During 2018, there were 16 OVI-related crashes and 26 OVI arrests within a two-mile radius of the checkpoint location, police said.

