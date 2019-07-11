Pedestrian struck in NKY hit-and-run dies nearly 6 months later

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A Cincinnati man died Wednesday as a result of injuries he suffered during a hit-and-run accident that happened in January.
Dwight E. Blum, 61, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
On Jan. 24, Blum attempted to cross Taylor Mill road in Independence, Kentucky, when he was struck by a black Ford Explorer traveling southbound.
Police say the driver fled the scene at a high rate of speed.
Michael Chandler, 43, was arrested two days later.
Independence police say Chandler was charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid with serious physical injury or death.
Chandler was also driving with a suspended license due to a prior OVI charge, police said.
FOX19 NOW reached out to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to see if Chandler would face any additional charges because Blum died of his injuries but we have not received a response.
