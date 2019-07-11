Woman missing from Elmwood found safe

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Police were looking for a critical woman missing out of Elmwood this week.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Champion has been found safe, according to her sister. The rest of this article appears as it was originally published.
Police said she has impaired cognitive development and suffers from poor mental health.
Police said 30-year-old Kiara Champion was last seen in the 5900 block of Vine Street on July 8.
She is described as 5′3″, 145 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
She was wearing black plants, black Jordan gym shoes and a white T-shirt.
Champion has a cheetah and rose tattoo on her right lower leg.
Anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts should call police.
