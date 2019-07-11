Sheriff: Colerain Twp. man arrested for child pornography

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A Colerain Township man was arrested Thursday for child pornography, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office says William Washington III, 30, is being charged with 10 counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material.
The Regional Electronics & Computer Investigations section started looking into Washington’s online activities after receiving a tip through their partnership with the Internet Crimes Against Children taskforce.
Washington was arrested without incident with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations and is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Regional Electronics & Computer Investigations section at (513) 946-8338.
