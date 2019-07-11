Woman shot in East Price Hill

Cincinnati police investigate the city's latest shooting, this one in East Price Hill on Elberon Avenue. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Maytal Levi)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | July 11, 2019 at 5:29 AM EDT - Updated July 11 at 7:06 AM

EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman was shot in the leg in East Price Hill early Thursday, Cincinnati police said.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Elberon Avenue just before 4:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Her age and condition was not released.

This comes just hours before city and police leaders are expected to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. to explain how they will try to curtail a surge in violence.

There have now been 173 shootings in the city so far this year and 15 in just July.

