Woman shot in East Price Hill

EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman was shot in the leg in East Price Hill early Thursday, Cincinnati police said.
Officers responded to the 900 block of Elberon Avenue just before 4:30 a.m.
The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Her age and condition was not released.
This comes just hours before city and police leaders are expected to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. to explain how they will try to curtail a surge in violence.
There have now been 173 shootings in the city so far this year and 15 in just July.
