Tall Ships Festival sails into Cleveland this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Tall Ships Festival returns to Cleveland’s waterfront this week.
Attendees of the four-day event will be treated to a family-friendly experience that will include live entertainment, historical exhibits, food, beverages and, of course, tall ships!
Coming on the heels of the 2019 MLB All-Star Game, the Tall Ships Challenge in Cleveland will kick off on July 11 and run through July 14.
The event begins with a Parade of Sail on Thursday evening and features a display of ten traditionally rigged sailing vessels from Canada, the United States and the New Zealand crewed, in part, by youth (ages 13 – 25).
The 2019 Cleveland Tall Ships Festival consists of three components:
- The opportunity to board and tour the tall ships
- Educational and sail training programs with the crew and captains
- A maritime festival surrounding the ships on North Coast Harbor.
- 4:00 p.m. (estimated): Parade of Sail7:00 pm: Captain’s Reception & Opening Ceremony
- 9:30 a.m. Gates open to public
- 10:00-11 a.m. Scheduled sail aways
- 11 a.m. - 6:00 pm: Festival activities, exhibits and public ships boarding
- 9:30 a.m. Gates open to public
- 10:00-11 a.m. Scheduled sail aways
- 11 a.m. - 6:00 pm: Festival activities, exhibits and public ships boarding
- 9:30 a.m. Gates open to public
- 10:00-11 a.m. Scheduled sail aways
- 11 a.m. - 6:00 pm: Festival activities, exhibits and public ships boarding
11:00 a.m. Broken English
1:00 p.m. Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers
2:30 p.m. Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers
4:00 p.m. Sam Hooper
11:00 a.m. The Sellouts
1:00 p.m. Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers
2:30 p.m. Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers
4:00 p.m. The Vindys
11:00 a.m. Sunset Strip
1:00 p.m. Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers
2:30 p.m. Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers
4:00 p.m. Cats on Holiday
Guests will enjoy live entertainment, Ask the Captain forums, photo ops, kids activities, a vendor marketplace and much more!
Don’t miss:
- Performances from the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Asian Lantern Festival
- 40-foot rock climbing wall
- Slime making station
- -Foundry Day presented by The Foundry – Cleveland’s Community Rowing & Sailing Center
