Tall Ships Festival sails into Cleveland this weekend

By Amber Cole | July 11, 2019 at 6:15 AM EDT - Updated July 11 at 4:50 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Tall Ships Festival returns to Cleveland’s waterfront this week.

Attendees of the four-day event will be treated to a family-friendly experience that will include live entertainment, historical exhibits, food, beverages and, of course, tall ships!

Attendees of the four-day event will be treated to a family-friendly experience that will include live entertainment, historical exhibits, food, beverages and, of course, tall ships!

Coming on the heels of the 2019 MLB All-Star Game, the Tall Ships Challenge in Cleveland will kick off on July 11 and run through July 14.

The event begins with a Parade of Sail on Thursday evening and features a display of ten traditionally rigged sailing vessels from Canada, the United States and the New Zealand crewed, in part, by youth (ages 13 – 25).

The 2019 Cleveland Tall Ships Festival consists of three components:

  • The opportunity to board and tour the tall ships
  • Educational and sail training programs with the crew and captains
  • A maritime festival surrounding the ships on North Coast Harbor.

Click here to buy tickets.

DAILY ACTIVITIES

Thursday, July 11

  • 4:00 p.m. (estimated): Parade of Sail7:00 pm: Captain’s Reception & Opening Ceremony

Friday, July 12

  • 9:30 a.m. Gates open to public
  • 10:00-11 a.m. Scheduled sail aways
  • 11 a.m. - 6:00 pm: Festival activities, exhibits and public ships boarding

Saturday July 13

  • 9:30 a.m. Gates open to public
  • 10:00-11 a.m. Scheduled sail aways
  • 11 a.m. - 6:00 pm: Festival activities, exhibits and public ships boarding

Sunday, July 14

  • 9:30 a.m. Gates open to public
  • 10:00-11 a.m. Scheduled sail aways
  • 11 a.m. - 6:00 pm: Festival activities, exhibits and public ships boarding

MUSICAL LINEUP

Friday, July 12

11:00 a.m. Broken English

1:00 p.m. Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers

2:30 p.m. Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers

4:00 p.m. Sam Hooper

Saturday July 13

11:00 a.m. The Sellouts

1:00 p.m. Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers

2:30 p.m. Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers

4:00 p.m. The Vindys

Sunday, July 14

11:00 a.m. Sunset Strip

1:00 p.m. Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers

2:30 p.m. Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers

4:00 p.m. Cats on Holiday

FESTIVAL EVENTS

Guests will enjoy live entertainment, Ask the Captain forums, photo ops, kids activities, a vendor marketplace and much more!

Don’t miss:

  • Performances from the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Asian Lantern Festival
  • 40-foot rock climbing wall
  • Slime making station
  • -Foundry Day presented by The Foundry – Cleveland’s Community Rowing & Sailing Center

