Cincinnati leaders call surge in shootings ‘awful, unacceptable’

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - On Thursday, Cincinnati city and police leaders addressed the surge in gun violence in recent weeks.
“We are asking people to put their guns down and to take accountability and to not take another life,” Mayor John Cranley said.
Cranley said the recent spike in violent crime is awful and unacceptable.
“We have the best police department in the country and we are working overtime to address the hotspots and bring perpetrators to justice,” he said.
There’s been 173 shootings in the city and 15 victims in July,
Thirty-five of the victims this year have died, police say.
That includes two 14-year-old boys who died within a week of each other.
“The recent surge in violence is senseless. The impact that gun violence has must cease. The loss of any life is a tragedy,” Chief Eliot Isaac said. “We’re in the process of implementing new measures that we will utilize.”
Police visibility overtime will be used to put officers in hotspot areas. 42 probationary officers are graduating in two weeks and also will increase police presence, he said.
Shotspotter will also be expanding in East, West and Lower Price Hill.
Isaac said the community should volunteer to be active in young people’s lives and said the department is working on implementing the curfew ordinance.
This time last year, the number of people who died was 38, police say.
There were 336 shootings in all of last year in the city, and 32 in July 2018.
