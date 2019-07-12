Allegations of sexual assault spark lawsuit against Newport Independent Schools

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - A lawsuit has been filed against Newport Independent Schools after a former teacher was accused of inappropriate behavior with students.
The eight-page lawsuit is filed against a former sixth-grade teacher at Newport Intermediate, along with the principal, superintendent and school district. FOX19 spoke with the mother of one of the students this past September shortly after she learned about the allegations.
“He’s touched their thighs. He’s touched down their back to their butt area. He has picked them up inappropriately,” said the mother who didn’t want to be identified.
The lawsuit goes on to say: “The teacher repeatedly began calling her daughter many inappropriate names, including ‘baby and beautiful’ and made kissing gestures and bit his lower lip ... he would insist female students give him hugs and due to the teacher’s height his genitals were often in the face of female students.”
On Thursday FOX19 called the attorney, Michael Reilly, who filed the lawsuit. He says the student who was 11 years old at the time is still traumatized.
“The student has suffered bouts of severe anxiety, depression and definitely a decline in her school performance. Her grades have really fell since all of this," said Reilly.
The spokesperson for Newport Independents Schools, Patrick Crowley, says that the teacher was hired Aug. 1, 2018 and resigned a month later on Sept. 24, four days after the previous FOX19 story aired. The district says it is aware of the lawsuit and at this time they are not able to comment on it.
However, a statement released by the district Thursday says in part: “Whenever allegations are brought to the District’s attention, the proper authorities are contacted.”
"There's just too many acts and inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment and just down right sexual assault by this teacher to be able to claim that this was unfounded," said Reilly.
Reilly says the lawsuit is about getting justice for the family. Reilly believes that other students were also impacted. He’s asking other parents to come forward. A hotline has been set up if you believe your child was a victim of abuse. To have a confidential consultation call 1-800-219-8129.
