Celebration set for next Friday to welcome Rose Lavelle back to Cincinnati

Celebration set for next Friday to welcome Rose Lavelle back to Cincinnati
City of Cincinnati and FC Cincinnati to welcome Rose Lavelle home with a celebration at noon on July 19 at Fountain Square. (Source: Mayor John Cranley Twitter)
July 12, 2019 at 3:39 PM EDT - Updated July 12 at 3:50 PM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley says there will be a big celebration next Friday on Fountain Square to welcome Rose Lavelle home.

Mayor Cranley and FC Cincinnati are hosting the event to honor the “Queen of the Queen City” on July 19 at noon.

In addition, FC Cincinnati says Lavelle will be honored next Thursday night during the team’s D.C. United game at Nippert Stadium.

Lavelle, who hails from Kenwood, helped the United States cinch their fourth Women’s FIFA World Cup title against the Netherlands when she added a goal in the 69th minute of the match, positioning the team to come out victorious with a final score of 2-0.

PREVIOUS | Rose Lavelle: The FIFA Women’s World Cup star is breaking the internet in Cincinnati

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.