Celebration set for next Friday to welcome Rose Lavelle back to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley says there will be a big celebration next Friday on Fountain Square to welcome Rose Lavelle home.
Mayor Cranley and FC Cincinnati are hosting the event to honor the “Queen of the Queen City” on July 19 at noon.
In addition, FC Cincinnati says Lavelle will be honored next Thursday night during the team’s D.C. United game at Nippert Stadium.
Lavelle, who hails from Kenwood, helped the United States cinch their fourth Women’s FIFA World Cup title against the Netherlands when she added a goal in the 69th minute of the match, positioning the team to come out victorious with a final score of 2-0.
