Cincinnati police believe they’re one step closer to catching serial flasher

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police officers believe they are one step closer to catching a serial flasher, a man who’s been exposing himself to women and men before vanishing.
There are nine police reports filed on the man, who’s also accused of breaking and entering into a couple of different places, getting caught pleasuring himself, and escaping out the front door.
One woman has encountered him five times and shot video of him twice.
"All of the sudden, he just kind of shows up out of nowhere,” said Deanna Stover.
Like a ghost, he walks out of the shadows near Lysle Lane, wearing a red Nike hoodie, holding his pants and naked from the waist down, pleasuring himself.
"And the minute I started recording him, he walked right into the light and let me record him,” said Stover.
Each time Stover has encountered him, he never says a word.
“I’ve heard a rodeo lasts eight seconds, well he didn’t last five,” said Stover, laughing at the absurdity of it all. “He’s left his DNA a few times."
Stover shared her video only with FOX19 and asked us not to show her face.
"The last three times, no, he wasn't wearing any pants at all,” she said. “No pants. The last time, he was completely nude, head to bottom."
And just Wednesday night he showed up again, not a stitch on.
"And he eludes us so quickly. That’s why I believe he knows this area very well and that he may reside in this area,” said CPD District 2 Det. Jacquelyn Metz, who’s been working this case for about a year, with the first incident at a bus stop involving a friend of Stover’s.
Geographically, District 2 officers patrol the largest area within the City of Cincinnati. Evanston, East Walnut Hills, O’Bryonville, Hyde Park, Mt. Lookout, Oakley, Madisonville, Kennedy Heights, Pleasant Ridge, East End, Columbia-Tusculum, Linwood, Mt. Washington and California are the neighborhoods that comprise District 2.
"Just sat down next to her and started pleasuring himself,” said Stover.
She said he recently put a garbage can below her grandkid’s window and tried to break into the bedroom where they were sleeping.
“Even though the window was locked, he was actually able to get it open enough to get his fingers in," she said. “You mess with my grandkids? I’m over you. You’re done."
Metz said he should be considered dangerous.
"If you’re doing this in public, you either need some serious drug rehab or you need some serious mental rehab, so yes, I want him to get the help that he needs,” said Stover.
One of the nine incidents also involved an apartment on Ridgeland Place, not far from Stover’s apartment. The suspect is accused of again using a garbage can to climb into a bedroom window and once the male tenant inside realized what was happening, caught the suspect pleasuring himself, before he escaped out the front door. If you think you know who he is, call District Two Detective Jacquelyn Metz at 513-979-4479 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.
