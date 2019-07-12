Cincinnati police believe they’re one step closer to catching serial flasher

One of the nine incidents also involved an apartment on Ridgeland Place, not far from Stover’s apartment. The suspect is accused of again using a garbage can to climb into a bedroom window and once the male tenant inside realized what was happening, caught the suspect pleasuring himself, before he escaped out the front door. If you think you know who he is, call District Two Detective Jacquelyn Metz at 513-979-4479 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.