Cincinnati police cadets pack 1,889 boxes of food for children at Freestore Foodbank
Photo: Cincinnati Police Department Youth Services Unit Facebook page
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | July 12, 2019 at 9:26 AM EDT - Updated July 12 at 9:26 AM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati Police Summer Cadet Program packed 1,889 boxes of food for children at Foodstore Foodbank this week, police said in a Facebook post.

“When they almost reached the goal for the entire month, they need a standing ovation. 2019 Cincinnati Police Cadets, YOU ALL ROCK. This is what it means to give back 💪1,889 children will get a box of food thanks to you all," reads a post by CPD’s Youth Services Unit.

CPD shared the post on their Facebook page, saying: “Proud of our Youth Services Section.”

Last month, Officer Eddie Hawkins also posted pictures spotlighting the program when Chief Eliot Isaac welcomed the youth cadets going through it this summer: "If you want to address police community relations, you start from the inside and change the narrative. Our youth are the future.”

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac welcomes youth last month in the department's Summer Cadet Program. (Photo: Eddie Hawkins Facebook page)

The Cincinnati Police Summer Cadet Program gives students ages 16 through 19 the opportunity to work part time during the summer for the department.

The Cadet Program represents a major initiative to provide students with the chance to learn about police work.

It also gives students the opportunity to stand up against crime in their city, which helps to provide a sense of pride in their neighborhoods, police say.

To change the narrative the Cadets must learn how the law works traffic stops 101 our Youth Services officers are getting the cadets well deserved knowledge

Police Cadets volunteering at Crayons to Computers

Cincinnati Police Cadets perform yard work last month. (Photo: Cincinnati Police Department -Youth Services Unit Facebook page)
Cincinnati Police Summer Cadets (Photo: Cincinnati Police Department Youth Services Unit Facebook page)

