Cincinnati police cadets pack 1,889 boxes of food for children at Freestore Foodbank

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati Police Summer Cadet Program packed 1,889 boxes of food for children at Foodstore Foodbank this week, police said in a Facebook post.
“When they almost reached the goal for the entire month, they need a standing ovation. 2019 Cincinnati Police Cadets, YOU ALL ROCK. This is what it means to give back 💪1,889 children will get a box of food thanks to you all," reads a post by CPD’s Youth Services Unit.
CPD shared the post on their Facebook page, saying: “Proud of our Youth Services Section.”
Last month, Officer Eddie Hawkins also posted pictures spotlighting the program when Chief Eliot Isaac welcomed the youth cadets going through it this summer: "If you want to address police community relations, you start from the inside and change the narrative. Our youth are the future.”
The Cincinnati Police Summer Cadet Program gives students ages 16 through 19 the opportunity to work part time during the summer for the department.
The Cadet Program represents a major initiative to provide students with the chance to learn about police work.
It also gives students the opportunity to stand up against crime in their city, which helps to provide a sense of pride in their neighborhoods, police say.
