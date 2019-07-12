Clerk shot at Hamilton store, suspect under arrest

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A convenience store clerk was shot in Hamilton Friday, and a suspect is under arrest, police said.
The clerk at Circle K on Grand Boulevard suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bethesda Butler Hospital, Butler County dispatchers said.
The man, 27, was shot in his left foot and is expected to recover, according to police.
Hamilton police officers responded to the business at 12:33 a.m. after receiving 911 calls from passerbys reporting a clerk at the store was shot, dispatchers said.
A Fairfield police officer and K-9 responded to the scene. The K-9 was able to track to a location on VanBuren Court.
A person of interest was taken to Hamilton Police headquarters and later arrested.
Roger Tyrese Smith is charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearms within the city and carrying concealed weapons, police said.
Officers said they determined Smith had a verbal altercation with the store clerk. He left the store but returned shortly after and shot the clerk from across the street, an incident report states.
Workers at Circle K declined comment.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.