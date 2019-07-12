Dashcam video: Arrest of man accused of West Chester quadruple homicide

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Branford Police Department released dashcam video of the man accused of killing four family members in a West Chester apartment in April.
Gurpreet Singh, 37, was placed under arrest in Connecticut on July 2 on four aggravated murder charges for the shooting deaths of his wife, her parents and her aunt.
The video shows Singh walking in a Walmart parking lot when he’s surrounded by officers.
“Late this morning, West Chester, Ohio Police notified Branford Police that Singh was staying at a residence in Branford. Singh was located by Officers leaving the residence and was apprehended in the parking lot of Walmart,” the Branford Police Department posted.
The victims were identified as Hakikat Singh Panag, 59, his wife Paramjit Kaur, 62, their daughter Shalinder Kaur, 39, and his wife’s sister, Amarjit Kaur, 58, the Butler County Coroner’s Office confirmed.
Shalinder Kaur was Gurpreet’s wife.
Around 10 p.m. on April 28, Gurpreet told a dispatcher he came home and found four relatives on the ground, bleeding from the head.
“They’re all down.... No one’s talking. No one’s talking,” he said. “They’re bleeding.”
Gurpreet was questioned as a witness to what occurred, but never taken into custody the night of the murders.
He is still being held in Connecticut.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.