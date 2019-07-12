A Much More Comfy Friday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Get ready for a pretty comfy afternoon with lower humidity and plenty of sunshine.
Humidity will be lower this afternoon as we warm to a high temperature of 85 degrees.
The Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway or the Peter Frampton concert at Riverbend will see nearly perfect conditions.
The weekend however, will see a return to heat and humidity with 90 degrees on Saturday, and possibly 91 on Sunday.
We will stay dry for most of the weekend before a chance of thunderstorms late Sunday afternoon.
By mid-week we will be watching for possible rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry....Stay tuned....
