Fireworks cause 2 alarm Avondale apartment fire

AVONDALE, Ohio (FOX19) - Fireworks caused of a two-alarm Avondale apartment fire late Thursday, a Cincinnati fire official said.
Someone set off fireworks that sparked flames at the complex on Wuest Street at 10:47 p.m., said District Fire Chief Kenneth Caldwell.
Arriving fire crews found heavy fire in the rear of the complex and quickly extinguished it to stop it from spreading into the interior, he wrote in a news release.
A second alarm was called to bring additional manpower.
The apartment complex was searched for fire extension and any remaining tenants inside.
Everyone evacuated safely. No injuries were reported, according to the fire department.
Arson fire investigators are still looking into the situation, but they have concluded fireworks “got over the top of the house and to the back of it,” Caldwell tells FOX19 NOW, eventually catching bedding on fire.
The cause could be determined to be accidental, he added.
The damage estimate was set at $12,000.
