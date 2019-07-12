Man travels the US with his rescue dogs advocating ‘adopt, not shop’

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - His name is Lee Asher and he travels about seven months out of the year in an RV with his nine rescue dogs - he said it’s his mission to encourage people to “adopt, not shop.”
“I have always been really passionate about animal rescues, specifically dogs and cats, but more so dogs," Asher said.
About 2 years ago, he said he left his job in finance to travel across the country with his six dogs, and along the way he’s adopted three more.
“It’s beyond fulfilling, literally I could not have an RV and I would find away to keep doing this. This has become my life and the only thing I think about. It literally is my mission," Asher said.
He said he’s gotten quite the following since starting this journey and even wrote a book called “The Asher House Adventure.”
Asher was in the Tri-State promoting adoption with the Clermont Animal CARE Humane Society on Thursday.
“You hear people say I would never buy someone else’s problems, but people don’t really realize the people who can’t handle the dog that they rescued couldn’t handle the dog they bought from a breeder or anywhere,” he said. "Rescuing is the most beautiful give gift you can give and not only to the dog but to yourself, so I always tell people don’t knock it until you try it.”
