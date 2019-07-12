Missing Middletown teen found safe in Florida on own free will, police say

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - A missing Middletown teenager has been found safe in Florida.
Heavenly Sloan’s family recently said she disappeared after visiting Michigan for a family reunion the weekend of July 5. Heavenly, 18, spoke with her father on Saturday and told him that she was stopping at a bank, getting gas, and heading back home to Ohio.
According to police, Heavenly stopped at a friend’s in the Belleville, Michigan area and was there until 3 a.m. Sunday. That was the last time she was seen.
Family members said she never made it home to Middletown and did not show up for work in Ohio on Sunday morning.
On Friday, Van Buren Township police (Michigan) said that Sloan had been found safe in the Daytona Beach area. Police said she was OK and that she was there on her own free will.
Heavenly’s parents have been frantically trying to find her. They passed out flyers and drove up and down highways. They said Heavenly’s car, a silver 2009 G6, was missing, and said she’d been silent on social media.
Her parents said they reported her disappearance to local police departments in Michigan. A Van Buren Township, Michigan detective said that Heavenly’s phone had been shut off. Records show it was last active in Michigan.
The detective said they had reason to believe that Heavenly withdrew money from an Ohio bank on July 9.
