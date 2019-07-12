Nice Evening, Nice Night, Nice Start to Your Weekend

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A comfy evening, night and early Saturday are in the FOX19 NOW forecast. The humidity will be on the rise Saturday afternoon but will not reach the sultry threshold until Sunday. Along with the nice humidity comes plenty of weekend sunshine.
If you are headed for Riverbend Music Center to see the Cincinnati edition of the Peter Frampton Farewell Tour or if your plans take you to Sparta, KY, for the Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway, the weather couldn’t be better.
The weekend, however, will see a return to heat and a gradual return of humidity with 90° on Saturday, 91° and the return of “air you can wear” Sunday as the heat index rises to the low and middle 90s.
Except for the small chance of a pop-up shower or weak thunderstorm Sunday, the weekend will be dry.
From Tuesday evening through dawn Thursday, the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry will bring rain, some of it heavy, and very humid tropical air but cooler temperatures because of the rain and thick cloud cover.
