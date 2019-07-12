CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - There will be an OVI checkpoint Friday night in Clermont County from 10 p.m. to midnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The checkpoint will be on State Route 125 near Hopper Hill Road.
The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby patrols to combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.
“If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink. Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired,” OSHP said in the news release.
