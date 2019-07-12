Papa John’s robbed at gunpoint in Symmes Twp

Papa John’s robbed at gunpoint in Symmes Twp
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | July 12, 2019 at 4:53 AM EDT - Updated July 12 at 10:09 AM

SYMMES TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Authorities are searching for a masked gunman who they say robbed Papa John’s Pizza in Symmes Township late Thursday.

The suspect entered the business at 11900 Montgomery Rd. at 10:48 p.m., demanded cash from the register and ordered employees to lay on the ground, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The gunman fled the store with an undetermined amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

A police K-9 responded and conducted a track which led to a parking area a short distance from the store.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Section: 513-851-6000, or Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.

