Police say hostage released as SWAT called to West End

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police responded to a West End apartment complex Thursday after reports of a hostage situation.
It happened at the Stanley Rowe apartments along Liberty. At one point, police had one of the buildings surrounded.
The initial call to Cincinnati police claimed a shot was fired during a hostage situation. FOX19 has learned the hostage was released and had not been shot.
No serious injuries have been reported.
SWAT arrived on scene around 9:15 p.m., at which point no one had surrendered to police. FOX19 NOW will continue to monitor this developing story.
