Son of fallen police officer Sonny Kim joins first responder family

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The son Sonny Kim, the Cincinnati police officer fatally shot in Madisonville in 2015, was sworn in as a firefighter Friday.
Josh Kim was a part of the Recruit Class 117 graduates.
Officer Sonny Kim, 48, was shot and killed in the line of duty on June 19, 2015.
Trepierre Hummons called 911 on himself twice and planned ‘suicide by cop,’ according to Police Chief Jeffrey Blackwell.
When Kim responded to the scene, Hummons began firing at the 27-year veteran of the department.
Both were rushed to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where they died.
