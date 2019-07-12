Suspect in kidnapping, SWAT call on the run

WEST END, Ohio (FOX19) - A search is underway Friday morning for a kidnapping suspect who police say took a woman hostage and fired a shot at her, leading to a SWAT situation in the West End Thursday night.
Curtis Scott, 45, of Westwood is wanted on charges of kidnapping, felonious assault and assault related to the incident about 9:15 p.m. at the Stanley Rowe Towers in the 800 block of Poplar Street, according to Hamilton County court records.
Scott is accused holding the woman at gunpoint against her will and threatening to shoot her if she called or signaled for police, officers wrote in his affidavit.
He fired a single round into a bathroom door that struck the floor and tried to kick in a door to “kill the victim,” the court record states.
Scott also hurt the victim “by punching her several times in the face before she could escape into her bathroom,” according to another affidavit.
She got away from Scott by the time police responded to the report of a shot fired.
A SWAT team surrounded the building at one point and tried to coax the suspect out, FOX19 NOW crews observed at the scene, but he managed to escape.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.