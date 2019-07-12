Teen charged with murder of 19-year-old in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A 17-year-old male faces a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in Hamilton last month.
The teen was arrested Thursday for the June 27 shooting death of Shon Walker on East Avenue, Hamilton police confirmed.
In addition to murder, the teen also was charged with tampering with evidence, said Rob Clevenger, director of the Butler County Juvenile Justice Center.
“I hope this arrest brings closure to a grieving family and to a string of violence that has gone on far too long,” Police Chief Craig Bucheit said in a tweet Thursday night.
The suspect is being held at the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center.
He has been there since Tuesday, when he was brought in on a probation violation in an unrelated case of aggravated menacing and curfew violation, Clevenger said.
The teen is scheduled to appear at 10:30 a.m. Friday before Butler County Juvenile Court Judge Ronald Craft.
