Cleves police arrest man in mask carrying machete

CLEVES, Ohio (FOX19) - Cleves police say they received calls this week about a man walking around Wamsley Avenue wearing a mask and carrying a machete.
Ian Walker Was arrested Tuesday night just before 10 p.m. Vondell Golden said she saw Walker, but couldn’t tell who he was at the time. She described to Fox19 Now what she saw when she looked out her door.
“I seen this dude with this gas mask on, chains around him and a harness up through his midsection here,” she said, standing outside her home.
Though she never saw the machete, she described a scary scene as Walker was walking down her street.
“He was walking up the street shaking them chains ... he started to come back down the street, and everybody ran in their house, but I grabbed a gun," she said.
She never confronted Walker, but she did call the police. The suspect would be found in the 200 block of South Miami Avenue. An incident report reads he was in the rear of a construction site. Police said Walker refused to comply with lawful orders and refused to show his hands.
He faces criminal trespassing and obstructing official business charges. His pretrial is set for July 18.
