CPD investigating 2-year-old girl’s death

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl.
FOX19 NOW is told the girl went into into cardiac arrest late Friday at an Avondale home on Kessler Avenue near Vine Street. The little girl was transported to Children’s Hospital where she died a short time later.
It’s unclear what caused the little girl to go into cardiac arrest. Homicide detectives are investigating, which is standard when the victim is this young.
FOX19 will continue to monitor this story.
