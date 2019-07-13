Eastbound Combs-Hehl Bridge lanes reopen after crashes involving 19 vehicles cause shutdown

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Three crashes on the Combs-Hehl bridge caused the eastbound lanes to be completely closed to traffic Saturday evening, Campbell County police dispatch confirmed.
Dispatchers say three crashes on the bridge on I-275 leading into Ohio from Kentucky caused the the eastbound lanes of the bridge to be shut down. Officers originally closed the lanes to traffic around 6:04 p.m. The bridge reopened around 7:54 p.m.
Some people were delayed while trying to get to a concert at Riverbend Music Center.
“Probably dead stop 20 to 30 minutes, and then when we did start to move, it was probably like for only 5 miles an hour,” said Isaac Shalash, who was stopped on the way to the concert.
Riverbend delayed the start of the concert to give more people time to get there.
There were at least two injuries in the accidents on the bridge, according to dispatchers.
Nineteen vehicles total were involved, the Cincinnati Police Department says. There was also an additional crash involving a motorcycle less than a mile from the bridge into Kentucky.
