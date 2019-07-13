Fire in Colerain Township prompts multiple families to evacuate

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Several Colerain Township families were evacuated from their homes Saturday after a fire broke out in a neighboring building, according to the Colerain Township Department of Fire.
Units from Colerain Township fire and emergency medical services were dispatched around 12:18 p.m. to a six-family townhouse in the 2300 block of Hidden Meadows Drive, authorities say. Upon arrival, they directed some of the families in adjacent homes to evacuate because of heavy smoke conditions. Occupants within the townhouse safely evacuated before emergency personnel arrived.
Colerain fire officials say it took about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control and another 45 to check if there was extension into the neighboring homes.
The Colerain Fire Investigative Unit believes the fire started in a clothes dryer, then spread into the kitchen and living areas. Preliminary inspections indicated an estimated loss of $30,000 from fire damage.
A family of four is being assisted by the Red Cross with a temporary housing solution.
In addition to the 11 Colerain fire units on scene, a unit from both Fairfield and Forest Park fire departments provided aid to put out the fire.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.