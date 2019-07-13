Isolated Sunday thunder possible

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - After a beautiful Saturday, we can expect some isolated thunder for Sunday.
Expect clear to partly cloudy skies overnight, but temperatures will be slow to fall. By morning we will see low temps in the mid- to upper-60s.
Sunday will start off dry, but a very weak frontal boundary will dip into the area from the north as we head into the afternoon.
This front will set off a few isolated to widely scattered showers and thunder, which should dissipate during the early evening hours with the loss of daytime heating.
Sunday afterrnoon high temps will manage upper-80s to near 90 degrees once again.
This same weak front will be in the area on Monday as well, so a few isolated showers will once again be possible.
By Tuesday and Wednesday, the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry will enter the region with the possibility of locally heavy rainfall.
It appears hot and humid conditions will persist into the upcoming weekend.
