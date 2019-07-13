Man charged for assaulting a woman with a semi-automatic handgun

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) -A man was charged Friday and arraigned Saturday morning on several of charges involving an assault on a woman using a semi-automatic handgun.
Court documents say Victor Cockrell,32, assaulted a woman with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun while she was sleeping in the 1000 block of Hamilton Avenue Sunday. The victim suffered injuries to her face, back, neck, and arms.
According to the affidavit, Cockrell made the woman take a shower to rinse off all the blood.
He then took all of her communication devices, gave it back to her, and then told her to transfer $1,000 into his account.
Cockrell was arrested Sunday, but was not taken into jail Friday.
He was also convicted of robbery in 2009.
Court documents say he is charged with aggravated robbery, felonious assault, and having weapons while under disability.
His bond is set at $220,000.
