4 people struck by car after fight in Fairfield

4 people struck by car after fight in Fairfield
Four were sent to area hospitals after being struck by a car.
By Natalya Daoud | July 13, 2019 at 2:14 PM EDT - Updated July 13 at 2:14 PM

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) -Four people were hit by a car late Friday night after a physical fight happened involving several of other individuals.

Fairfield Police Sgt. Rebecca J. Ervin says it happened in the 4600 block of Matthew Place at 11:36 p.m.

Several of people were involved in a physical fight and as one party attempted to leave in a car, four other people were struck.

The four people were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Sgt. Ervin says all people have been identified and the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.