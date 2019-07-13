4 people struck by car after fight in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) -Four people were hit by a car late Friday night after a physical fight happened involving several of other individuals.
Fairfield Police Sgt. Rebecca J. Ervin says it happened in the 4600 block of Matthew Place at 11:36 p.m.
Several of people were involved in a physical fight and as one party attempted to leave in a car, four other people were struck.
The four people were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
Sgt. Ervin says all people have been identified and the incident is still under investigation.
