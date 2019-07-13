Weekend Forecast

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - An area of high pressure will deliver dry conditions to the Tri-State today. This afternoon, daytime highs will touch 90 degrees.
Tomorrow and Monday, a few showers and thunderstorms are possible. Otherwise, expect warm and humid conditions. The remnants of Barry will move into our region by Wednesday. As a result, we could see some widespread heavy rain.
The end of the week will be hot and humid with daytime highs around 90 degrees. Heat index values are expected to soar to around 100 degrees!
