West End shooting leaves home damaged
The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday afternoon in the West End.
By Natalya Daoud | July 13, 2019 at 11:44 AM EDT - Updated July 13 at 11:44 AM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) -Shots were fired late Sunday afternoon into a house in the West End, said the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police say it happened in the 500 block of David Street at 4 p.m.

The victim says that a wall in her house was damaged by a single round and no one was injured.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040 or submit an anonymous tip via text message. Text CPD and your tip to 847411.

