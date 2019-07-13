West End shooting leaves home damaged

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) -Shots were fired late Sunday afternoon into a house in the West End, said the Cincinnati Police Department.
Police say it happened in the 500 block of David Street at 4 p.m.
The victim says that a wall in her house was damaged by a single round and no one was injured.
Police do not have a suspect at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040 or submit an anonymous tip via text message. Text CPD and your tip to 847411.
