FC Cincinnati beats Chicago to win second straight match

CHICAGO, Ill. (FOX19) - Fanendo Adi scored his first goal of the season to help FC Cincinnati clinch a 2-1 win over the Chicago Fire for their second straight win.
With the game tied 1-1 in the 83rd minute, Adi broke free to bury the game-winning goal far right post. He dropped to his knees, looked to the sky and made a prayer motion with his hands.
Allan Cruz scored the first goal goal of the game for FCC in the first minute — the fastest goal in club history.
Chicago’s lone goal of the game came on a penalty kick late in the first half.
FC Cincinnati (5-13-2) has won two straight for the first time since March.
They return home on Thursday to host D.C. United for an 8 p.m. kickoff at Nippert Stadium.
